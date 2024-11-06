Channel 4 Presenter Vows To 'Tell Off' Emily Maitlis For Swearing During US Election Show

Let’s hope @Ofcom fine Channel 4 for Emily Maitlis repeatedly swearing live on air.



A Channel 4 presenter vowed to rebuke Emily Maitlis live on air after she apparently swore during their coverage of Donald Trump’s US election victory.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who was broadcasting from Washington, said viewers in Britain are “still a little bit sensitive about that stuff”.

It is unclear precisely what Maitlis said, but she was no longer on air when Guru-Murthy made his comments.

He said: “I’ll tell Emily off later because I know she started the swearing. It may be the middle of the night in Britain, but they’re still a little bit sensitive about that stuff.”

Before the programme aired, Guru-Murthy had posted a selfie of him with Maitlis on X.

He said it would be “absolutely the liveliest lineup of guests you can imagine”.

HuffPost UK has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Maitlis, who is also a presenter on the News Agents podcast, had earlier clashed with former prime minister Boris Johnson on the show.

She accused him of “importing Trump-like behaviour into Britain” when he was PM.

She said: “His disregard for institutions, his disregard for the rule of law, his denialism, which was mirrored in your response to the privileges committee, your response to the parliamentary standards committee, your proroguing of parliament.

“This is all Trump-like behaviour that you imported to Britain.”

Referring to his recently-published memoir, Johnson replied: “I obviously disagree profoundly, and as I detail extensively in Unleashed.

“I don’s accept your analogy at all. I think it’s very dangerous and sloppy to make analogies between the US and the UK in that kind of way.”