Channel 5 Reports 2.85% Gender Pay Gap In Favour Of Women

Women working at Channel 5 earn an average of nearly 3% more than men, new figures have revealed.
The broadcaster is the latest to publish its compulsory report on gender pay, with the figures standing in stark contrast to their rival networks.
It has said there is a mean gender pay gap of 2.85% in favour of women, making it the only UK broadcaster so far to report female employees are taking home more than male ones.
However, bonuses are still skewed towards men, who earn a mean figure of 21.3%, while the median gender pay gap figure stands at 2% in favour of men.
Parent company Viacom has meanwhile reported a mean gender pay gap in favour of male employees of 2.8%, with mean annual bonus payments also standing at 33% higher for men than for women.
Channel 5 sits at the opposite end of the scale to Channel 4, who has a mean gender pay gap of 28.6% between men and women - the highest reported in the industry. This is despite the fact women make up 59% of their workforce.
Their bonus gap is even higher, with a mean figure of 47.6%, perhaps owing to the fact they have revealed more men are in higher positions in the company.
Channel 4 has said it is aiming to correct this pay disparity by aiming for a 50/50 split in their top 100 earners by 2023, a group of which women currently make up just 34%.
ITN, who produce ITV News, Channel 4 News, 5 News and ITN Productions previously revealed a pay gap of 19.6% - double that of the BBC’s.
The corporation was the first to publish their figures and came under fire last year when it revealed a gender pay gap of 9.3%.
It prompted some of the BBC’s most high-profile female personalities to write an open letter to the director general, Tony Hall.
As a result, the BBC held a pay review, the results of which were revealed in January this year, saying there was no evidence of gender bias in decision making behind wages.