Channel 5 Reports 2.85% Gender Pay Gap In Favour Of Women

The broadcaster is the latest to publish its compulsory report on gender pay, with the figures standing in stark contrast to their rival networks.

Women working at Channel 5 earn an average of nearly 3% more than men, new figures have revealed.

It has said there is a mean gender pay gap of 2.85% in favour of women, making it the only UK broadcaster so far to report female employees are taking home more than male ones.

However, bonuses are still skewed towards men, who earn a mean figure of 21.3%, while the median gender pay gap figure stands at 2% in favour of men.

Parent company Viacom has meanwhile reported a mean gender pay gap in favour of male employees of 2.8%, with mean annual bonus payments also standing at 33% higher for men than for women.

Channel 5 sits at the opposite end of the scale to Channel 4, who has a mean gender pay gap of 28.6% between men and women - the highest reported in the industry. This is despite the fact women make up 59% of their workforce.

Their bonus gap is even higher, with a mean figure of 47.6%, perhaps owing to the fact they have revealed more men are in higher positions in the company.