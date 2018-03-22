Beauty brand L’Oreal UK, which has sold cosmetics to women for decades under the slogan “because you’re worth it”, has revealed its female workers earn a third less than male employees.

Data from the company, released as part of the government’s drive to crack down on the UK’s gender pay gap, shows that women’s hourly rate is on average 35.7% less than men – despite the fact that L’Oreal’s workforce is 84% female.

Jean-Paul Agon, L’Oreal’s CEO, said the company has a strong commitment to gender balance and pay equity.

“Being included in the Gender Equality Index will push us to work even harder to ensure that L’Oreal’s workplace is diverse, inclusive and supportive of our Beauty for All mission,” he said in a statement.

L’Oreal’s bonus figures paint an even starker picture. On average, female workers’ bonus pay is less than half of that of the organisation’s male staff, with women taking home 56.7% less in rewards.