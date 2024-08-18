Channing Tatum Spills On Hollywood Star Who Played Matchmaker In Zoë Kravitz Romance

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum at a screening of the new film Blink Twice. Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

Channing Tatum has a fellow actor to thank for setting him up with Zoë Kravitz.

The celebrity couple confirmed their relationship after riding through the streets of New York City together in 2021, and while they’ve since become engaged, Channing says none of it would’ve happened if it weren’t for Elvis Presley’s granddaughter.

“I remember Riley Keough texted me,” the Magic Mike star told E! News. “She was like, ‘Hey, I have a friend that wants to send you something. Do you know Zoë Kravitz? I’m going to give you her number.’”

“The very first time we met, it was after I read this thing that she sent me called Pussy Island,” he later explained, referring to the film Blink Twice’s original title.

“I was like, ‘I guess I’m definitely reading this.’”

Channing has since become a treasured member of his fiancée’s family and was recently praised by her rock star father, Lenny Kravitz, as a “very soulful human being”.

He was previously married to dancer and actor Jenna Dewan. The two announced their separation on social media in 2018 and are still finalising aspects of their divorce. Zoë was previously married to actor Karl Glusman.

While the pair were first linked in 2021, they had circled each other for years.

“We both were going out for a movie that I ended up doing called A Guide To Recognizing Your Saints,” Channing recalled. “Then she was in Jodie Foster’s [2007 movie The Brave One]. That’s the first time I ever saw her, and that was right around the same time.”

Channing added that his fiancée is “one of the cooler people” he’s ever watched on screen and admitted to “tracking” her career before they started dating.

The script she sent her future fiancé eventually became the film Blink Twice, a thriller she cowrote and directed that stars her now-husband-to-be.

The film follows a tech billionaire who invites a young cocktail waitress (played by Naomi Ackie) on a luxurious vacation to his private island when a sinister truth is revealed.