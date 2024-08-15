Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Patrick Smith via Getty Images

NFL star Patrick Mahomes is crediting Taylor Swift with convincing his Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Travis Kelce, to upgrade his personal style.

In an interview with SiriusXM for its Town Hall From Training Camp this week, Patrick said Travis has been sporting longer hair recently because of his famous girlfriend’s influence.

Advertisement

“I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out, and all of a sudden, Taylor gets him to do it,” the American footballer quipped.

Indeed, most photos of Travis show him often sporting a buzz cut until recently, when he’s begun opting for a shaggier ’do.

Travis Kelce in 2022 (left) and this month (right). Getty Images

Travis and Taylor have become one of Hollywood’s most buzzed-about couples since going public with their relationship last fall.

Advertisement

In June, the NFL player made a surprise appearance onstage at one of Taylor’s Eras Tour concerts in London as she was performing a track from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, believed to have been partly inspired by their romance.

Though Taylor may have urged her beau to grow his hair out, she has apparently admired a number of his shorter cuts as well.

In February, Travis’ barber Patrick Regan told Fox News that Taylor had accompanied her boyfriend on a number of recent visits to the barbershop.

“She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after,” Regan said.

As for Patrick, he’s recently taken partial credit for his teammate and pal’s high-profile romance.

“I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert with the friendship bracelet,” he said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in May. “He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker. I had some input in there as well.”

Watch Patrick Mahomes discuss Travis Kelce’s new hairstyle below.