Travis Kelce Just Made A Huge Admission About His Surprise Eras Tour Cameo

Travis Kelce making a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 via Getty Images

Decked out in a tuxedo and top hat for The Tortured Poets Department segment of the Eras Tour, Travis put on quite the show in a brief skit which saw him top up girlfriend Taylor’s make-up before carrying her to a couch.

Advertisement

You’d be forgiven for thinking Mastermind Taylor might have come up with such an elaborate idea herself, but it turns out it was all down to superfan Travis.

Speaking about the origins of the idea on his New Heights podcast, Travis told his brother and co-host Jason: “I initially mentioned it to Tay”.

However, his first idea was to “roll out on one of the bikes” during the 19989 portion of the night.

The Fortnight singer initially laughed the suggestion off before asking: “Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?”

The Kansas City Chiefs player went on: “I was just like, ’What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough – might as well put me to work here.”

Advertisement

Travis had one rule for his debut on stage: Do NOT drop Taylor



SEASON 2 FINALE PREMIERES NOW: https://t.co/G8AykjBmAb pic.twitter.com/hSVoktpl1K — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 3, 2024

Even though Travis had the confidence to bust out a few moves – inspired by Jim Carrey in Dumb And Dumber, no less – he later admitted that carrying the 14-time Grammy winner was the most nerve-wracking bit of the performance.

“The one thing I told myself is ‘do not drop the baby’. Do not drop Taylor on your way over this couch,” he said.

He added that it was an “honour” to join his superstar girlfriend on stage, saying: “I didn’t disappoint Taylor, so that’s all that really matters.”

During Taylor’s first Eras Tour stop in London, she and Travis snapped a selfie with Prince William and his children, George and Charlotte, who attended the show on the Prince Of Wales’ birthday.

Advertisement