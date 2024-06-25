Travis Kelce Opens Up About The 1 Moment He Really 'Started To Fall For' Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Patrick Smith via Getty Images

After Travis Kelce made his stage debut at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in London this weekend, it seems the couple are more loved up than ever.

They’ve since been spotted out and about together on numerous occasions, and the couple have supported one another in their respective vocations on the field and stage.

Now, the American football star has opened up about when he realised he was “falling” for the Karma singer.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Travis explained how the 14-time Grammy winner can relate to things like his team’s big Super Bowl win in February.

“She’s very self-aware,” he said. “She understands situations like that and I think that’s why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family.

“It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she keeps it so chill and so cool and I can admire it for sure.”

However, Travis said the moment that “really won me over” was how the pop singer handled her first public outing at a Chiefs game.

The NFL star recalled that the singer wanted to “be around family and friends, and experience this with everybody”, and chose to not opt for extra security but instead walk through the front door..

He added that while he wants to “keep things private” when it comes to his relationship, he’s also “not here to hide anything”.

“That’s my girl, that’s my lady, so it’s like, I’m proud of that,” the Super Bowl champ shared.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift share a kiss after his win at the 2024 Super Bowl Ezra Shaw via Getty Images

On Sunday night, Travis made a brief but memorable appearance at Taylor’s third Wembley Stadium show, sending Swifties into a frenzy.

The singer has since posted on Instagram that she was “still cracking up/swooning over [Travis’] Eras Tour debut”.

And that all came after Taylor posted a selfie with her boyfriend and Prince William, along with the future monarch’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Elsewhere at her big Wembley weekend, Taylor duetted with Paramore’s Hayley Williams and sang for countless A-listers in the audience who went wild for the Shake It Off star.