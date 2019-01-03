Since its debut last week, there hasn’t been a TV show or film that’s sparked quite as much conversation as the new feature-length ‘Black Mirror’ episode, ‘Bandersnatch’.

Billed as a “Black Mirror event”, the special is a game-changer in that it allows Netflix users to choose the fate of the protagonist, Stefan, by making increasingly bleak decisions on his behalf that affect what goes on in the show.

However, despite the immediate popularity of ‘Bandersnatch’, ‘Black Mirror’ co-creator Charlie Brooker has said he doesn’t plan on making a habit of including the “choose your own adventure” feature in future episodes.