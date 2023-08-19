Charlize Theron Gives Badass Answer To Plastic Surgery Rumours

Charlize Theron has had enough of the plastic surgery rumors about her.

The actor became the official face of Dior’s new J’Adore fragrance last year and has seemingly been accused of going under the knife ever since. In an interview Friday with Allure, the 48-year-old put those sleuths in their place.

“My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” she told the outlet. “[But] people think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ’Bitch, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.”

Theron won Hollywood over in the 1990s with roles in The Devil’s Advocate and The Astronaut’s Wife, and scored an Oscar for her role in Monster (2003), where she gained 40 pounds to portray serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

Theron quickly shed that weight “overnight” as a 27-year-old but realised her metabolism had slowed after gaining 35 pounds for “Tully” (2018) and needing an entire year to lose it. The mother of two is now most interested in challenging Hollywood’s beauty standards.

“I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers,” Theron told Allure. “I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them.”

Theron urged people to “be a little bit more empathetic” about everybody's unique “journey.” Vianney Le Caer/Invision/Associated Press

Theron ultimately mourns her 25-year-old body “more than my face” and told the outlet she misses being able to perform stunts “and not even hurt tomorrow” — and said she “can’t walk” if she goes to the gym after taking a seemingly trivial three-day break.

The native South African is fortunately distracted from these issues regularly by her kids.

Theron said her eldest was recently “so embarrassed” after spotting one of her Dior ads and told her: “All my friends are gonna see this. I mean, can you just wear a shirt?” While she’s since taken her fame in stride, Theron wants the dialogue around aging to mature.