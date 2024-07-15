Charlize Theron JC Olivera/WireImage

Charlize Theron has revealed her take on the recent Mad Max spin-off film Furiosa.

The Oscar winner originated the role of Imperator Furiosa in the Mad Max movie Fury Road, which hit cinemas in 2015.

Following this, a prequel based on the character’s back story was announced, with Charlize making no secret of her “heartbreak” that she was not involved in the project.

However, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published over the weekend, Charlize disclosed that not only has she seen the Furiosa film, it really won her over.

“It’s amazing, it’s a beautiful film,” she said of the film, which featured Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role, opposite Chris Hemsworth as the warlord Dementus.

Anya Taylor-Joy in character as Furiosa Warner Bros

Asked whether she’d had the chance to speak to her successor about the film, Charlize added: “No, [but] we’ve really been trying to connect.”

She added: “We can actually make a comedy out of it. We keep running into each other and in places when we don’t have time to really talk to each other, so we’re constantly like, ‘Oh my god, OK, let’s get together!’ And then life takes over. But it will happen when it’s right.”

Earlier this year, Anya told CNN of Charlize: “We have emailed a bunch. We met at the Oscars, and she’s just as lovely and gracious and cool as you could imagine.

“We are due a very long dinner, just to swap war stories. But I feel so lucky to share a character with her. She’s one of my favorite actors and I just think she’s fabulous.”