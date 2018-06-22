George Rose via Getty Images Charing Cross station was closed on Friday after a man claimed to have a bomb

A London tube station was locked down during Friday rush hour after a man on the tracks claimed to have a bomb.

A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested. We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible would like to thank passengers and rail staff for their patience and understanding during this incident.

Charing Cross station this morning, more police on blues and twos on way as I walked down The Strand... pic.twitter.com/NmuDUqnXdg

@LBC anything on why Charing cross station is swarming with armed response units? pic.twitter.com/MLrP4yESIJ

Commuters are being advised to avoid Charing Cross station which has been “evacuated as a precaution” and remains closed.

At 7.47am the Met tweeted to say a man had been arrested at the scene by British Transport Police and that no one had been injured.

It earlier said the man had been “acting suspiciously”.

Shortly before 8am the Met said it was working to reopen the station and confirmed the man had claimed “to have a bomb”.

“We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible would like to thank passengers and rail staff for their patience and understanding during this incident,” the Met said on Twitter.

Police dogs and fire engines remain at the scene which has been cordoned off.