A London tube station was locked down during Friday rush hour after a man on the tracks claimed to have a bomb.
Commuters are being advised to avoid Charing Cross station which has been “evacuated as a precaution” and remains closed.
At 7.47am the Met tweeted to say a man had been arrested at the scene by British Transport Police and that no one had been injured.
It earlier said the man had been “acting suspiciously”.
Shortly before 8am the Met said it was working to reopen the station and confirmed the man had claimed “to have a bomb”.
“We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible would like to thank passengers and rail staff for their patience and understanding during this incident,” the Met said on Twitter.
Police dogs and fire engines remain at the scene which has been cordoned off.
The incident comes days after a man was arrested over an explosion at Southgate Underground station that left five people injures and passengers fleeing in mass panic.
A 23-year-old man was later held by police on suspicion of “doing an act likely to cause an explosion to injure or damage property”.
British Transport Police said on Wednesday that the small blast at the Tube station in north London was believed to have been caused by a faulty drill battery.
