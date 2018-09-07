How The Checked Trend Is Taking Over Autumn 2018

It may have been 23 years since Clueless got us all hooked on saying ‘as if’, but the hit film’s sartorial influence is still going strong.
This autumn, we’re channelling Cher and Dionne’s iconic checked outfits and the good news is: the bolder, the better. While there’ll always be a place in our hearts for traditional navy, green and red tartan hues, adding a bit of playful colour is totally on trend this season.
Oversized blazers are the perfect transitional piece for cooler months, and so naturally the checkered blazer has regained its popularity. Try putting brighter colours with more traditional checks to
But if statement pieces aren’t your thing, you can make a more subtle nod to the look with accessories: try the checkered headscarf or scrunchie.
Cher would approve and isn’t that all that matters? Check!
-
Topshop
-
ASOS
-
ZARA
-
Nasty Gal
-
Stradivarius
-
Bershka
-
ASOS
-
Other Stories
-
New Look
-
ASOS