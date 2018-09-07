How The Checked Trend Is Taking Over Autumn 2018

It may have been 23 years since Clueless got us all hooked on saying ‘as if’, but the hit film’s sartorial influence is still going strong.

This autumn, we’re channelling Cher and Dionne’s iconic checked outfits and the good news is: the bolder, the better. While there’ll always be a place in our hearts for traditional navy, green and red tartan hues, adding a bit of playful colour is totally on trend this season.