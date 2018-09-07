STYLE
07/09/2018 14:33 BST

How The Checked Trend Is Taking Over Autumn 2018

Clueless 4eva.

It may have been 23 years since Clueless got us all hooked on saying ‘as if’, but the hit film’s sartorial influence is still going strong.

This autumn, we’re channelling Cher and Dionne’s iconic checked outfits and the good news is: the bolder, the better. While there’ll always be a place in our hearts for traditional navy, green and red tartan hues, adding a bit of playful colour is totally on trend this season.

Clueless

Oversized blazers are the perfect transitional piece for cooler months, and so naturally the checkered blazer has regained its popularity. Try putting brighter colours with more traditional checks to 

But if statement pieces aren’t your thing, you can make a more subtle nod to the look with accessories: try the checkered headscarf or scrunchie.

Cher would approve and isn’t that all that matters? Check!

  • Topshop
    Yellow Check Suit, Check Jacket (£59), Check Mini Skirt (£32), TopShop
  • ASOS
    Check Headscarf, £6, ASOS
  • ZARA
    Check Top, size XS-XL, £25.99, Zara
  • Nasty Gal
    What In The Check Wide-Leg Pants, sizes 6-12 available, £25, Nasty Gal
  • Stradivarius
    Checkered Blazer With Buttons, size XS-L, £45.99, Stradivarius.
  • Bershka
    Checkered platform trainers, size 2-9, £29.99, Bershka.
  • ASOS
    Liars & Lovers Pink Check Scrunchie, £5, ASOS
  • Other Stories
    Mock Neck Houndstooth Dress, size 34-42 available, £59, & Other Stories.
  • New Look
    Mustard Check Twist Front Headband, £3.99, New Look
  • ASOS
    Tailored Blue And Red Check Mini Skirt With Godet Hem, £28, sizes 4-18 available, ASOS

Related...

MORE:women's fashionFashionStyle Guides

Conversations