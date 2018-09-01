As we try to hold onto summer as much possible, our wardrobes have unfortunately got stuck in the middle. But one hero has appeared. The midi skirt.
The ever-transitional piece is being reclaimed in practically every street near you. It’s being taken off our hangers as we realise how far the potential of a midi skirt can go.
The definition of a midi skirt is for the skirt to fall on or past your knee, but the rest is blurry. You can find midi skirts that are apt in making your office outfit jazzy, but there are also the breezy midi skirts to wear on a Saturday when you’re on the way to the farmers market.
On trend currently for midi skirts are the silky kind Miranda Kerr or Emily Ratajkowski are usually spotted wearing – the kind that look stylish with a slouchy woolly blouse, because who doesn’t love that contrast?
Though midi skirts can be worn both with trainers and flats, they also provide a great opportunity to get your knee high boots out. Not only is this practical, in that a midi skirt and knee high boot combo will keep you warm, it’s the ‘Sex and The City’ way to do a midi skirt. Here are our top picks for this transitional season into autumn.
