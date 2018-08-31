How To Wear Socks And Sliders (Clue: Not Like Kanye)

If like Kanye West you’re confused on how to wear socks and sliders that fit you properly, well, we’ve got a treat for you. Here is the official way to wear what has been inspired by hip-hop and black culture for decades, without falling out of your shoes.

1) Search for a pair of socks and sliders. The latter is not a flip-flop nor a sandal, but footwear that you should just be able to insert (or slide) your foot inside, then go.

2) Find a pair of socks and sliders that are your size. You may check they are your size by placing your foot either in or next to said sock or slider.

3) If feeling especially fashionable, select an interesting sock to clash with your slider. Suggested colours to clash are purple and yellow and pink and red.

4) Put on a pair of socks.

5) Put on your slider.