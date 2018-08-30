If Autumn 2018 were a look, it would be big, bold and animal print.
Each season brings its favourite (possibly even predictable) print, whether that’s floral in spring or tartan in winter. This autumn however, animal print has arrived with a range of playful colours and clashing prints being the order of the day.
It’s not just the big cat family that has regained popularity either: snake and cow prints are also being adopted by the millennial generation, and we’re aching to wear it all this season.
It’s fair to say that once upon a time (we all remember the late 90s) animal print may not have had the best reputation, thankfully however the look has now been elevated to its former glory.
Whether you’re matching, clashing or simply sporting a subtle cow-print scrunchy in your hair, we’re reclaiming animal print and wearing it however we like.
-
With A TwistNasty Gal
-
The New Moto JacketNasty Gal
-
Shift OverNobodys Child
-
Sinful SnakeskinPretty Little Thing
-
Back With The BakerboysTopshop
-
Grown Up GothASOS
-
Pleats PleaseZARA
-
It's A Moo PointTopshop
-
Stand Back, RedSimply Be
-
The New StripeNasty Gal