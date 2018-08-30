STYLE
How To Wear Animal Print In Autumn 2018

Master the look everyone’s clawing over.

If Autumn 2018 were a look, it would be big, bold and animal print.

Each season brings its favourite (possibly even predictable) print, whether that’s floral in spring or tartan in winter. This autumn however, animal print has arrived with a range of playful colours and clashing prints being the order of the day.

It’s not just the big cat family that has regained popularity either: snake and cow prints are also being adopted by the millennial generation, and we’re aching to wear it all this season.

It’s fair to say that once upon a time (we all remember the late 90s) animal print may not have had the best reputation, thankfully however the look has now been elevated to its former glory.

Whether you’re matching, clashing or simply sporting a subtle cow-print scrunchy in your hair, we’re reclaiming animal print and wearing it however we like.

  • With A Twist
    With A Twist
    Nasty Gal
    If this dress could be renamed, it would have to be called the 101 Dalmations. The perfect dotted dress to wear with a turtleneck when the weather turns cooler, the twist in this dress will become your favourite detail. (Nasty Gal, size 6-12 available, £32)
  • The New Moto Jacket
    The New Moto Jacket
    Nasty Gal
    Sometimes you want to have the option to take off a loud print. This forest green and black leopard print jacket will be the new version of the classic leather jacket. You're very welcome. (Nasty Gal, size S-L available, £30)
  • Shift Over
    Shift Over
    Nobodys Child
    A single strapped shift dress doesn't have to be basic or boring anymore. This leopard print update will be your pal on a Friday night but a comfortable companion when paired with trainers while doing the Sunday shop. (Nobody's Child, size 6-16 available, £26)
  • Sinful Snakeskin
    Sinful Snakeskin
    Pretty Little Thing
    Remember when palazzo pants were a thing? There's a new theory in town that maybe they didn't do so well last time because they weren't stretchy, bright green snakeskin palazzos. I mean, surely! We'd like to wear this everywhere, please. (Pretty Little Thing, size 4-16, £22)
  • Back With The Bakerboys
    Back With The Bakerboys
    Topshop
    If you don't fancy drenching your whole closet in animal print, test the waters with accessories like this baker boy cap in yes, leopard print. (TopShop, £16)
  • Grown Up Goth
    Grown Up Goth
    ASOS
    This animal print blouse is GUG also known as grown-up goth. The button smartens up the top but it's also the easiest option to dress up or down. (ASOS, size 4-18 available, £28)
  • Pleats Please
    Pleats Please
    ZARA
    For those not scared of the snake print, these pleated trousers will look perfect when paired with a strong black winter boot. It's the kind of trouser that stands out everywhere, it can't help fit in anywhere. (ZARA, size XS-XL available, £49.99)
  • It's A Moo Point
    It's A Moo Point
    Topshop
    A monochromatic cow print coat is the modern statement you probably didn't think you'd see. This cosy coat will keep you cool, collected and ahead of the trend. (TopShop, size 4-16 available, £95)
  • Stand Back, Red
    Stand Back, Red
    Simply Be
    If you like to stand out, this bright red and black animal print dress will make your life easier as this dress was made for extroverts. The peplum sleeves give the entire dress a flirty feel while keeping your arms warm as there's nothing cute about freezing in the winter. (Simply Be, size 16-28 available, £24)
  • The New Stripe
    The New Stripe
    Nasty Gal
    Who doesn't love a body? A fitting top seems perfect for this Zebra print body, the party version of the regular stripe, one could argue. (Nasty Gal, £15, size 6-12)

