If Autumn 2018 were a look, it would be big, bold and animal print.

Each season brings its favourite (possibly even predictable) print, whether that’s floral in spring or tartan in winter. This autumn however, animal print has arrived with a range of playful colours and clashing prints being the order of the day.

It’s not just the big cat family that has regained popularity either: snake and cow prints are also being adopted by the millennial generation, and we’re aching to wear it all this season.