Cher Reveals The 1 Reason She Dates Younger Men

Cher was married to Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman and has dated stars like Tom Cruise. Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press

Cher has never minced words, and won’t start now — even when it comes to her dating life.

When asked on Wednesday’s edition of The Jennifer Hudson Show about her penchant for dating younger men, the 77-year-old Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner – who is currently dating 38-year-old music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards – gave a candid response.

“I’m really shy when I’m not working and kind of shy around men, and the reason I got with young men is because men my age are older,” said Cher.

“Well, now they’re all dead, but before, they were always terrified to approach me, and younger men were the only ones.”

When J-Hud suggested those younger suitors were “bold”, Cher agreed and added they were “raised by women like me.”

Cher also admitted she once turned down Elvis Presley himself.

“I was nervous and I knew of the people around him,” she told the host. “And it wasn’t that they were bad people, it’s just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation.”

The pop icon had serious doubts when her current beau began taking their fling seriously in 2022, she told ET last year.

Cher and Edwards were first romantically linked in 2022. Vianney Le Caer/Associated Press

“I was in a place where I couldn’t do much and I kept saying, ‘I’m not the right woman for you. First of all, I’m 100 years older than you. And secondly, your friends [wouldn’t think you were] cool if you were caught hanging with me, you know?’” Cher told Edwards, per ET.

“He said, ‘Why don’t you let me be the judge of that?’ And then, we just happened.”