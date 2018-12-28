Cheryl Defended By 'Greatest Dancer' Co-Star Matthew Morrison Over Recent Media Treatment

Cheryl Tweedy’s ‘Greatest Dancer’ co-star Matthew Morrison has jumped to her defence over the barrage of criticism she has faced in the media in recent months.
The former Girls Aloud singer has been on the receiving end of a number of negative headlines since releasing her comeback single ‘Love Made Me Do It’ earlier this year.
These have ranged from criticising her performance of the song on ‘The X Factor’ and its resulting chart position, mentioning her previous conviction for attacking a toilet attendant, to various claims of diva behaviour, which she has denied.
Now speaking out about the media attacks, Matthew has said he had no idea how Cheryl copes with such negative press.
Speaking to The Mirror, the ‘Glee’ actor said: “I don’t get why she gets so much backlash. It’s awful. I couldn’t imagine being in her shoes and having all that crap people talk.”
Revealing how Cheryl handles it all, he continued: “This stuff rolls off her back. She doesn’t pay any attention to it, which I think is the right move.
“If I get the same reaction, I’m taking the Cheryl approach.”
One recent report claimed Cheryl had clashed with her and Matthew’s co-star Oti Mabuse during filming for ‘The Greatest Dancer’.
However, a rep for the singer insisted there was no such feud, saying she ”absolutely loves working with Oti and has a brilliant relationship with her”.
Oti herself later posted a lengthy statement on Instagram to clarify the reports.
She wrote: “Imagine a world where two women work together with love, support and nothing but sisterhood... THERE’S ABSOLUTELY NO TENSION between @cherylofficial and myself.
“This beautiful woman has been nothing but caring, accepting and guiding towards me, she’s funny, smart and honest.
″@cherylofficial sis you’re an absolute QUEEN I love you dearly and cannot wait to work with you. If anything I feel privileged and honoured to even be picked to share the same panel as you.”
Cheryl previously spoke out about the “relentless abuse” she’d been the subject of in the media.
She wrote: “I let a lot of things lie but the sheer level of unbalanced negativity towards me in the tabloid press these past few days has been frankly shocking and I need to address it. This level of relentless abuse should not be tolerated in any walk of life.”
‘The Greatest Dancer’ launches on Saturday 5 January on BBC One.