Cheryl Defended By 'Greatest Dancer' Co-Star Matthew Morrison Over Recent Media Treatment

Cheryl Tweedy’s ‘Greatest Dancer’ co-star Matthew Morrison has jumped to her defence over the barrage of criticism she has faced in the media in recent months. The former Girls Aloud singer has been on the receiving end of a number of negative headlines since releasing her comeback single ‘Love Made Me Do It’ earlier this year. These have ranged from criticising her performance of the song on ‘The X Factor’ and its resulting chart position, mentioning her previous conviction for attacking a toilet attendant, to various claims of diva behaviour, which she has denied.

Tabatha Fireman via Getty Images Cheryl Tweedy and Matthew Morrison

Now speaking out about the media attacks, Matthew has said he had no idea how Cheryl copes with such negative press. Speaking to The Mirror, the ‘Glee’ actor said: “I don’t get why she gets so much backlash. It’s awful. I couldn’t imagine being in her shoes and having all that crap people talk.” Revealing how Cheryl handles it all, he continued: “This stuff rolls off her back. She doesn’t pay any attention to it, which I think is the right move. “If I get the same reaction, I’m taking the Cheryl approach.” One recent report claimed Cheryl had clashed with her and Matthew’s co-star Oti Mabuse during filming for ‘The Greatest Dancer’. However, a rep for the singer insisted there was no such feud, saying she ”absolutely loves working with Oti and has a brilliant relationship with her”.

Tabatha Fireman via Getty Images Cheryl and Matthew with the rest of their 'Greatest Dancer' co-stars