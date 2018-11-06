It’s been four years since we’ve heard new material from Cheryl Tweedy, but she’s now announced her return to the music scene.

After weeks of speculating, Cheryl has confirmed that her comeback single ‘Love Made Me Do It’ will be released on Friday 9 November, as revealed in a short teaser clip she posted on her Instagram account.

In the seconds-long video, Cheryl is seen dancing in silhouette, while a fast-paced instrumental track plays.