It’s been four years since we’ve heard new material from Cheryl Tweedy, but she’s now announced her return to the music scene.
After weeks of speculating, Cheryl has confirmed that her comeback single ‘Love Made Me Do It’ will be released on Friday 9 November, as revealed in a short teaser clip she posted on her Instagram account.
In the seconds-long video, Cheryl is seen dancing in silhouette, while a fast-paced instrumental track plays.
‘Love Made Me Do It’ will serve as the lead single from the singer’s upcoming fifth solo album, with reports claiming it was co-written by Cheryl, her Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts and The Invisible Men, who previously wrote for Girls Aloud (‘The Show’, ‘On The Metro’), Iggy Azalea (‘Fancy’, ‘Work’) and Zayn Malik (‘Like I Would’).
Also named as co-writers are Miranda Cooper, Dylan Cooper and pop singer Natasha Bedingfield.
Cheryl’s last release, ‘Only Human’, was her lowest-charting ever here in the UK, peaking at number 7 in the albums chart, and was met with a mixed reception from critics.
However, singles ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ and ‘I Don’t Care’ both reached the top spot, setting a new record and making Cheryl the female artist with the most UK number ones (this has since been overtaken by Jess Glynne, who has seven).
A lot has gone down in her personal life since we last heard material from Cheryl, including a divorce from ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, becoming a mother and her recent split from former One Direction singer Liam Payne.
It’s a busy time for Cheryl, who is poised to become a judge on Simon Cowell’s new dance show ‘The Greatest Dancer’, as well as promoting her upcoming album release.