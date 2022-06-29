Cheryl Breaks Cover As She Joins Nicola Roberts On Red Carpet For Rare Public Appearance

Cheryl attends the Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World press night at Theatre Royal Stratford East on June 28 Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

Cheryl Tweedy made a rare public appearance on Tuesday night as she was spotted at a red carpet event.

The former Girls Aloud singer broke cover at the press night of Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World at the Theatre Royal Stratford East in London.

Cheryl, who was last photographed at a Prince’s Trust event in November, posed for media outside the venue.

Cheryl, seen here on Tuesday night, was last photographed publicly in November Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

Her ex-bandmate and close friend Nicola Roberts was also in attendance at the show’s press night.

Former X Factor judge Cheryl has largely stayed out of the limelight over the last few years, admitting that she no longer has the energy to do things that “make her feel stressed or nervous”.

Speaking to Marie Claire last year, she said: “I’m not doing that to myself again. I’m only going to do stuff that makes me truly happy.

“I think life falls into place when you focus on that intent. Only happiness. Only authenticity. I won’t spend time on anything that makes me feel stressed or nervous. I haven’t got the energy.”

Nicola Roberts was also in attendance at the Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World press night Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

Cheryl and Nicola, together with Nadine Coyle and Kimberley Walsh recently announced plans to honour fellow Girls Aloud member, the late Sarah Harding, with an event aimed at raising money for breast cancer research.

Prior to Sarah’s death from the disease in September 2021, she told the group she wanted them to put together a fundraiser in her memory, with the four singers announcing they “have a number of exciting fundraising activities planned for 2022”.

The first of these will be the non-competitive Race For Life For Sarah event, for which the quartet have teamed up with Cancer Research UK on 24 July.

Back in April, Nadine made headlines when she said the four members of the chart-topping pop group would be coming together for the first time since 2013 to put together an event in tribute to Sarah.

“We’re planning a night for an event to raise money in honour of Sarah,” Nadine explained. “She’s very much in the forefront of our minds.”

Kimberley later clarified: “There won’t be a reunion as such, we’re not going to be getting back on stage together. We still just don’t feel ready to get back on stage without Sarah.

“But we are planning an industry fundraiser for her in her memory, to raise as much money as we possibly can for cancer research.”