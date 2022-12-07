Cheryl Tweedy's Casting In 2:22 A Ghost Story Has Every Girls Aloud Fan Thinking The Same Thing

The announcement that Cheryl Tweedy is taking over in the lead role of the West End show 2:22 A Ghost Story has sparked a big reaction from Girls Aloud fans on social media.
On Wednesday morning, it was announced that the record-breaking singer would be joining the cast of the spooky production from next month onwards.
She’ll be taking over the role of Jenny from Laura Whitmore, with the character having previously been played by Lily Allen and I’m A Celebrity champion Giovanna Fletcher.
However, shortly after the news was announced, British pop fans had just one thing on their mind – Cheryl’s first brush with the supernatural in the underrated reality show Ghosthunting With Girls Aloud…
Cheryl said of her upcoming role, which marks her first time performing in the West End: “I am SO excited to be starring in the west end thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story!! I will be playing the role of Jenny from January-April!
“I went to see the show with a previous cast and LOVED IT! It is a totally new and exciting experience for me so if you’re looking for a fun night out & some entertainment in your new year tickets are available now.”
Since it opened in 2021, 2:22 A Ghost Story has also featured appearances from Harry Potter star Tom Felton, Encanto performer Stephanie Beatriz, former EastEnders star Jake Wood, Busted singer Matt Willis and James Buckley of The Inbetweeners fame.
Cheryl will be joined in the production by People Just Do Nothing’s Hugo Chegwin as Ben, Horrible Histories actress Louise Ford as Lauren and theatre star Scott Karim as Sam.