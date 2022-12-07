Cheryl Tweedy's Casting In 2:22 A Ghost Story Has Every Girls Aloud Fan Thinking The Same Thing

Cheryl Tweedy Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

The announcement that Cheryl Tweedy is taking over in the lead role of the West End show 2:22 A Ghost Story has sparked a big reaction from Girls Aloud fans on social media.

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that the record-breaking singer would be joining the cast of the spooky production from next month onwards.

She’ll be taking over the role of Jenny from Laura Whitmore, with the character having previously been played by Lily Allen and I’m A Celebrity champion Giovanna Fletcher.

However, shortly after the news was announced, British pop fans had just one thing on their mind – Cheryl’s first brush with the supernatural in the underrated reality show Ghosthunting With Girls Aloud…

BREAKING: the first scenes of Cheryl as “Jenny” in 2:22 A Ghost Story have surfaced pic.twitter.com/zNaAWcBBB1 — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) December 7, 2022

Immediately booked. Ghost hunting with girls aloud was the prequel. https://t.co/FqbiCPq6Tt — Neil (@spadeloads) December 7, 2022

Can't wait for the stage version of Ghosthunting with Girls Aloud x — Jessica (@jessbattison_) December 7, 2022

LEAKED: Actual footage from Cheryl’s final round audition https://t.co/O9d7DqjH7C pic.twitter.com/9kLceUJPy7 — Conor Hunt (@conor_hunt) December 7, 2022

leaked rehearsal footage of Cheryl Tweedy in 2:22 a Ghost Story pic.twitter.com/yo3h1H1Kqj — ryan (@ryanmarcx) December 7, 2022

exclusive preview of cheryl in 2:22 ghost story pic.twitter.com/TOHAhE1zRK — cheryl archive (@archivedcheryl) December 7, 2022

Cheryl in 2:22 A Ghost Story: pic.twitter.com/6wycgXUTMV — Liam 🌹 (@LiamGaughan98) December 7, 2022

Please tell me this is just a recreation of when Girls Aloud went ghost hunting https://t.co/mKzOqbOjq7 — Ryan (@RyanA____) December 7, 2022

Obsessed with the chaotic and unpredictable casting for every run of this play. Hoping @CherylOfficial recreates Ghosthunting with Girls Aloud next year. https://t.co/qFXEUlfcjp — Sophie Adams (@ImSophieAdams) December 7, 2022

Cheryl said of her upcoming role, which marks her first time performing in the West End: “I am SO excited to be starring in the west end thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story!! I will be playing the role of Jenny from January-April!

“I went to see the show with a previous cast and LOVED IT! It is a totally new and exciting experience for me so if you’re looking for a fun night out & some entertainment in your new year tickets are available now.”

