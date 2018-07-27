We’ve had the longest dry spell for years but in spite of the heatwave, sometimes you long for something other than a salad. So here’s a recipe for those summer evenings when you want a hot meal but without a lot of stodge.
I used white vermouth in the sauce. You can use white wine, or a dry sherry, Madeira or cider if that’s what you have to hand, but (and I think it was Yotam Ottolenghi who defined this in something I read the other day) the vermouth gives it a slight bitter-sweetness and a floral quality that adds a little more complexity and depth.
We ate it with baby new potatoes and French beans.
Chicken with Tarragon and Vermouth (serves 4)
Ingredients:
1kg chicken thighs (or thighs and drumsticks), skin on, bone in, preferably free range
2 tbsp oil
1 onion, peeled and chopped
1 tbsp plain flour
Large wine glass of white vermouth
250ml chicken stock
2 tbsp fresh tarragon, chopped, plus a few sprigs to garnish
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Splash of double cream
Method:
:: Heat the oil in a large, deep frying pan or casserole and fry the chicken until it is browned all over and the skin is crisp. Remove and set aside.
:: Add the onions to the pan and cook until soft and golden. Stir in the flour and cook for a minute or two then pour in the vermouth, stir, and let it bubble up and thicken.
:: Gradually add the chicken stock with half the chopped tarragon and cook for a few minutes until the sauce thickens. Taste and season with salt and pepper to taste, remembering that the sauce will reduce and the saltiness will intensify.
:: Put the chicken back in the pan, skin side up, along with any juices that have run. Simmer gently for about 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked.
:: Remove the chicken and keep warm. Add the remaining chopped tarragon and a splash of double cream, stir and reduce until the sauce reaches the consistency you like. Check the seasoning, put the chicken back in the pan and gently re-heat.
:: Serve garnished with the reserved sprigs of tarragon.