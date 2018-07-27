We’ve had the longest dry spell for years but in spite of the heatwave, sometimes you long for something other than a salad. So here’s a recipe for those summer evenings when you want a hot meal but without a lot of stodge.

I used white vermouth in the sauce. You can use white wine, or a dry sherry, Madeira or cider if that’s what you have to hand, but (and I think it was Yotam Ottolenghi who defined this in something I read the other day) the vermouth gives it a slight bitter-sweetness and a floral quality that adds a little more complexity and depth.

We ate it with baby new potatoes and French beans.

Chicken with Tarragon and Vermouth (serves 4)