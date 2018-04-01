PM Announces Fund To End Child Burial Fees After Campaign By Bereaved MP

PA Child burial fees are to be waived after a campaign spearheaded by an MP who needed a loan to bury her eight-year-old son

Child burial fees are to be waived after a campaign spearheaded by an MP who needed a loan to bury her eight-year-old son after he was killed in a car accident. Carolyn Harris, who represents Swansea East at Westminster, had called on the Government to cover the costs of burials and cremations to help parents struggling to pay for their child’s funeral. The Prime Minister has announced the establishment of a Children’s Funeral Fund which will pay for the costs of the burials and bring England in line with Wales.

Harris said: “I celebrated last year when the Welsh Government gave me the Children’s Funeral Fund, I’ve celebrated when every local authority right across this country has done this. “But at last after so much pressure and so much time, families right across the United Kingdom can know that if they’re ever in that terrible, terrible position when they lose a child, that there will now be a pot of money available to make sure that child has a dignified and respectful funeral.” Harris has long campaigned on the issue, with her eight-year-old son Martin having been killed in 1989, having previously said the establishment of a fund was “the dignified, compassionate and sympathetic thing to do”. Theresa May hailed the “dignity and strength” of Harris, adding: “No parent should ever have to endure the unbearable loss of a child – a loss that no amount of time will ever truly heal.

