A school in the US has given teenagers a thoughtful but somewhat horrifying graduation gift – bullet-proof shields for their backpacks.

Students at Pennsylvania’s St Cornelius School were given the 10-by-12 inch inserts on Monday.

Robert Vito, director of the company that gave out the freebies, told Sky News he was approached by the school’s principal, who wanted to improve the safety of staff and students.

Vito’s daughter attends the school, which is just outside Philadelphia. ”(Shootings) have become the norm for schoolchildren,” he said. “The principal of my daughter’s school asked me; ‘Is there something you can do to protect the faculty and the kids?’

“This puts the protection in your hands, as opposed to hiding and curling in a corner. You have the ability to protect yourself.”

The company, called Unequal Technologies, says the shields resist many types of bullets, shotgun blasts, shrapnel and knives but do not protect against high-powered rifles, like the one used to kill 17 people at a Florida high school in February.