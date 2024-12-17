China Has Launched An Outspoken Attack On The UK Over The Prince Andrew 'Spy' Row

Keir Starmer during a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping of China at the G20 summit last month. WPA Pool via Getty Images

China has launched a furious attack on the UK over its handling of the Prince Andrew “spy” row.

The country’s embassy urged the UK to “immediately stop creating trouble [and] stop anti-China political manipulations”.

It comes after it was revealed that Yang Tengbo, a former close confidant of the Prince, had been accused of spying for Beijing and banned from entering the UK.

He has denied the accusations and insisted he “loves” Britain.

In a statement posted on X, the Chinese embassy hit out at “the anti-China clamours made by a handful of UK MPs” who have demanded that the communist state be designated as a “threat” to Britain.

“They have done nothing but fully revealed their twisted mentality towards China, as well as their arrogance and shamelessness,” an embassy spokesperson said.

“This is a typical case of a thief crying ‘catch thief’. What they are really up to is to smear China, target against the Chinese community in the UK and under- mine normal personnel exchanges between China and the UK. We strongly condemn this.”

He added: “We always believe that a sound and stable China-UK relationship is not a one-sided favour but what meets the common interests of both sides.

“The UK side must have a right perception of China, see the historical trend clearly, and handle its relations with China on the basis of mutual respect, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit.

“We urge the UK side to immediately stop creating trouble, stop anti-China political manipulations, and stop undermining normal personnel exchanges between China and the UK.”

But Keir Starmer’s official spokesman defended the government’s approach to dealing with China.