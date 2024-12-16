Chinese Businessman Denies Spying For Beijing And Says He 'Loves' Britain

Britain's Prince Andrew leaves Westminster Abbey following King Charles' coronation last year. via Associated Press

A Chinese businessman with links to Prince Andrew, has denied spying for Beijing and insisted that he “loves” Britain.

Yang Tengbo said he would “never do anything to harm the interests of the UK”.

It emerged last week that the man had been banned from returning to Britain on national security after being accused of being a spy.

Advertisement

After a court order hiding his identity was lifted on Monday afternoon, Yang issued a lengthy statement claiming he had been the victim of the “political climate” between the UK and China.

He said: “I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded. The widespread description of me as a ‘spy’ is entirely untrue.”

Yang said the three judges involved in this case had concluded that there was “not an abundance of evidence” against him and there could be an “innocent explanation” for his activities.

Advertisement

“The political climate has changed, and unfortunately, I have fallen victim to this,” he said.

“When relations are good, and Chinese investment is sought, I am welcome in the UK. When relations sour, an anti-China stance is taken, and I am excluded.

“I am an independent self-made entrepreneur and I have always aimed to foster partnerships and build bridges between East and West. I have dedicated my professional life in the UK to building links between British and Chinese businesses.

“My activities have played a part in bringing hundreds of millions of pounds of investment into the UK.

Advertisement

“I built my private life in the UK over two decades and love the country as my second home. I would never do anything to harm the interests of the UK.”

Earlier on Monday, Keir Starmer insisted the row would not stop the government seeking to improve relations with China.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is also due to visit Beijing in January to boost the UK’s economic ties with the communist state.

Advertisement

Speaking in Norway, the prime minister admitted “we are concerned about the challenge that China poses”.

But he insisted that the spying row would not prevent him from working with China in the future.

He said: “Our approach is one of engagement, of co-operating where we need to co-operate, particularly on issues like climate change, to challenge where we must and where we should, particularly on issues like human rights and to compete when it comes to trade.

“That’s the strategic approach that we have set out as a UK government.”

On Friday, Prince Andrew said he “ceased all contact” with Yang when concerns were first raised about him.

Advertisement

A statement from his office said: “The Duke of York followed advice from His Majesty’s Government and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised.

“The duke met the individual through official channels with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed.