China Has Put Sanctions On Brits Including Iain Duncan Smith Over Uyghur 'Lies'

NurPhoto via NurPhoto via Getty Images Former leader of the Conservative Party Iain Duncan Smith is among the UK individuals who have been targeted with sanctions by China.

China has put sanctions on a number of individuals and organisations in the UK, including former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, after accusing them of spreading “malicious lies and disinformation” about alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

The move came days after Britain imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority group in the north-west territory of China.

Who has been targeted?

Nine British individuals have been sanctioned:

Iain Duncan Smith, former Conservative leader and serving MP

Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Commons foreign affairs committee

Neil O’Brien, Tory MP

Tim Loughton, Tory MP

Nusrat Ghani, Tory MP

Lord David Alton

Baroness Helena Kennedy, Labour

Geoffrey Nice, barrister and chair of the Uyghur Tribunal

Joanne Nicola Smith Finley, a Newcastle University academic

As well as four British institutions:

China Research Group

The Conservative Party Human Rights Commission

Uyghur Tribunal

Essex Court Chambers

Smith, Ghani, Loughton, Baroness Kennedy and Lord Alton are all members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, while Tugendhat and O’Brien lead the China Research Group.

What do the sanctions involve?

As of Friday, those individuals sanctioned as well as their immediate family members will be prohibited from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

In addition, Chinese citizens and institutions will be prohibited from doing business with them and any property they have in China will be frozen. The Chinese ministry of foreign affairs said it “reserves the right to take further measures”.

How did it start?

On Monday the UK, US, EU and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials deemed responsible for human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab announced a package of travel bans and asset freezes against four senior officials and the state-run Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau (XPCC PSB).

Speaking in the Commons, Raab said the alleged abuse of Uyghur Muslims in the north-west territory was “one of the worst human rights crises of our time” and the international community “cannot simply look the other way”.

“Over a million people have been detained without trial, there are widespread claims of torture and rape in the camps, based on first-hand survivor testimony,” he said.

“I’m sure the whole House will join me in condemning such appalling violations of the most basic human rights.”

According to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, estimates of the number Uyghur people “in long-term detention or who have been forced to spend varying periods in political ‘re-education camps’” range from tens of thousands of people to upwards of a million. However, there is no official data.