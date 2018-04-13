All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    13/04/2018 13:20 BST

    China's Facial Recognition Technology Spots Suspect In Huge Festival Crowd

    China has a network of over 170 million cameras.

    Chinese authorities have arrested a man after the country’s advanced facial recognition technology spotted him within a gig crowd of around 50,000 people.

    According to the South China Morning Post the man was detained last week in Nanchang, Jiangxi province.

    The country has one of the most advanced surveillance systems in the world and utilises a massive network of cameras located around cities, on police vehicles and even on headsets worn by police officers.

    - via Getty Images

    According to sources which spoke to the paper the man, who has been arrested for unspecific economic crimes, was reportedly in shock upon being discovered by the local authorities.

    The country uses facial recognition technology across its vast network of around 170 million CCTV cameras with some reports suggesting that China will have around 600 million cameras in operation by 2020.

    The country also uses it for less insidious reasons with facial recognition being used as a valid form of payment at fast food restaurants while a new Ford-backed initiative lets you rent a car using just a selfie taken on your phone.

    Related...

    This is certainly not the first time that China’s vast surveillance network has caught a criminal and the country regularly warns it citizens that because of it, escaping any crime unpunished will be virtually impossible.

    MORE:Society and CultureChinaCrime and JusticeClosed-circuit televisionFacial recognition system

    Conversations