Here's How To Cook Chip Shop Chips In Your Air Fryer, And The Extra Steps Are Worth It

Everyone I know who owns an air fryer swears by them, which would be enough to make me buy one ― except that I love my softer, chunkier chippy chips too much.
Every air fryer chip I’ve seen has been on the thinner, crispier side, and while I appreciate the speed and low-oil magic involved, it’s just not to my taste.
Turns out I was wrong to assume the beloved appliance can’t manage chip shop-worthy fries though, as budget-friendly recipe YouTuber It’s Keith shared on his channel.
“I didn’t want a triple-cooked chip,” he said of his recipe. “I want more like a chip shop chip, and I’ve just had a go, and... [I’ve] just eaten the lot.”
“Literally exactly the same as a chip shop chip with a bag of frozen chips,” he added.
How’s it done?
Keith used a bag of thick, “home-style” frozen chips.
He placed some of the spuds in a microwavable container (“preferably with a lid on it”) and filled it to the top with lukewarm water.
“You want to leave that for about a minute,” he said.
“You want them to go a little bit soft on the outside but make sure they’re still frozen in the middle.”
After a minute, he drained them, placed the lid on the container, and shook the chips “like you do with your roast potatoes.”
“Just so you get that little bit... of a crunch.”
He then pops the container with its lid on, but slightly ajar, for five minutes in the microwave, pre-heating the air fryer up to 200C as he waited.
Then, he spread a single layer of chips into the basket and left them in the air fryer for 15 minutes.
“Don’t touch them, and then turn them over for five minutes,” he said ― so 20 minutes cooking time in total.
After that, he tossed the hot chips in salt and placed them back in the air fryer for a further five minutes.
Then the chips were done ― he just coated them in salt and vinegar while hot.
People had thoughts about the method
“Definitely best chips I’ve had in a long time,” one commenter wrote.
“I’ll be trying these tonight ― they look great to be honest,” another said.
I might be tempted myself...