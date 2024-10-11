Here's How To Cook Chip Shop Chips In Your Air Fryer, And The Extra Steps Are Worth It

via Associated Press

Everyone I know who owns an air fryer swears by them, which would be enough to make me buy one ― except that I love my softer, chunkier chippy chips too much.

Every air fryer chip I’ve seen has been on the thinner, crispier side, and while I appreciate the speed and low-oil magic involved, it’s just not to my taste.

Turns out I was wrong to assume the beloved appliance can’t manage chip shop-worthy fries though, as budget-friendly recipe YouTuber It’s Keith shared on his channel.

“I didn’t want a triple-cooked chip,” he said of his recipe. “I want more like a chip shop chip, and I’ve just had a go, and... [I’ve] just eaten the lot.”

“Literally exactly the same as a chip shop chip with a bag of frozen chips,” he added.

How’s it done?

Keith used a bag of thick, “home-style” frozen chips.

He placed some of the spuds in a microwavable container (“preferably with a lid on it”) and filled it to the top with lukewarm water.

“You want to leave that for about a minute,” he said.

“You want them to go a little bit soft on the outside but make sure they’re still frozen in the middle.”

After a minute, he drained them, placed the lid on the container, and shook the chips “like you do with your roast potatoes.”

“Just so you get that little bit... of a crunch.”

He then pops the container with its lid on, but slightly ajar, for five minutes in the microwave, pre-heating the air fryer up to 200C as he waited.

Then, he spread a single layer of chips into the basket and left them in the air fryer for 15 minutes.

“Don’t touch them, and then turn them over for five minutes,” he said ― so 20 minutes cooking time in total.

After that, he tossed the hot chips in salt and placed them back in the air fryer for a further five minutes.

Then the chips were done ― he just coated them in salt and vinegar while hot.

People had thoughts about the method

While many commenters thought the process was way too involved for an air fryer dinner, others liked the method.

“Definitely best chips I’ve had in a long time,” one commenter wrote.

“I’ll be trying these tonight ― they look great to be honest,” another said.