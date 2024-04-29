Gordon Ramsay's 1 Trick To Make Delicious Air Fryer Steak (Yes, Really)

You know what they say, if you don’t have an annoying air fryer friend, you are the annoying air fryer friend.

I can wholeheartedly say that I know I am that friend. Whether I’m using it to whip up a quick dinner, reheat leftovers or even as part of putting together a Sunday roast, me and my air fryer are BFFS.

Advertisement

However, these handy little kitchen gadgets have their naysayers. Take James Martin, for example, who said that he actually thinks that they should be banned. A little dramatic.

It’s okay though, because, you know who else is an air fryer fan? No other than good ol’ Gordon Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay’s air fryer steak recipe

In a video for Phillips, Gordon shared his recipe for coffee and chilli-rubbed rib-eye steak, cooked solely in an air fryer. In the clip, he said air fryers will help to keep flavours ‘locked in’ and keep juice inside the rib-eye.

Mixing freshly ground coffee with aleppo pepper, the chef said: “the longer you put that rub on, the more flavour you get inside that steak.”

Advertisement

He advised that you first season the plate with this powerful blend, so that you can ‘mop up’ all of the rub, and make sure that you get all over the sides. He added that if you do this and then leave it for 20 minutes before cooking, the difference is ‘night and day.’

Then, cook in the air fryer at around 200°C for around 8-10 minutes.

What air fryer steak tastes like

Gordon said that the steak had the perfect taste and temperature — similar to if it had been grilled. He added that it shouldn’t be sliced too thinly and should be served with potatoes and veg.

Finally, he said: “air is the new oil!”