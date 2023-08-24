Chris Christie Says Trump's Conduct Is 'Beneath' Office Of President

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) via Associated Press

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) slammed former President Donald Trump during the first GOP presidential debate of the 2024 campaign on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

When asked if candidates would support Trump, who was absent from the event, as a nominee, most of the candidates raised their hands, some more hesitantly than others. But Christie shook his finger and then made critical remarks about the former president.

“Whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of president of the United States,” Christie said after the audience booed him.

The booing from the audience kept going, and Christie continued: “You know, this is the great thing about this country. Booing is allowed, but it doesn’t change the truth.”

In March, Trump became the first former U.S. president to be criminally indicted. He has been charged in four criminal cases just this year, with the most recent indictment arriving last week in Georgia for charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in that state.

Trump, who is expected to be arraigned on Thursday, posted to his social media site earlier this week that he would skip the GOP presidential debate, and likely others in the future. He also previously stated that he would not sign a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee if he loses the nomination.