Chris Christie Spills The Reason For 'Absurd' Trump Crowd Size Claims

Chris Christie pushed back against claims that “tens of thousands” of people show up at Donald Trump’s rallies, adding that the claims are “all about” the former president’s ego.

The former New Jersey governor and ex-Trump ally, in an interview with Fox News’ Shannon Bream, called into question the “absurd” estimated number of people at the former president’s rallies.

“Tens of thousands don’t show up anymore, that’s another one of the big lies that happen. Look, all you have to do is look at the pictures,” Christie said.

Christie went on to reflect on how Trump “droned on for an hour and a half” at a recent Iowa campaign stop, adding that his claims about a deal with China was a lie and declaring that he spent “the rest of the time” discussing his indictment.

“This is not somebody who’s fighting for the American people and their future. This is all about his ego.”

Christie, who has taken aim at Trump several times on the campaign trail, added that the former president cares “the most” about undoing his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

“But since he’s a three-time loser, having lost in 2018 the House of Representatives, lost the White House and the Senate in 2020, and in 2022 he winds up losing two more governorships, another seat in the Senate and we barely won the House by five votes,” Christie noted.

“He’s in this for himself and himself only and not in it for the American people,” he said.

2024 GOP candidate Chris Christie on Trump: "This is not somebody who is fighting for the American people and their future — this is all about his ego. What he cares about most is trying to undo the loss he had to Joe Biden in 2020. But since he's a three-time loser ..." pic.twitter.com/gqPjLNsCz7 — The Recount (@therecount) July 9, 2023

Bream, elsewhere in the interview, asked Christie whether he is a “Trump spoiler” or he has a path forward in the primaries.

Christie declared that he’s in the race to win it, arguing that there’s a demand for his candidacy.

“When you talk about polls, at this time in 2015, Donald Trump was at 4% so I don’t think anybody should be worried about the polling right now,” he said.

Fox's Shannon Bream: Are you just a Trump spoiler or do you have a path forward?



2024 GOP candidate Chris Christie: "... At this time in 2015 Donald Trump was at 4% — so I don't think anybody should be worried about the polling right now." pic.twitter.com/ZAon8ere6A — The Recount (@therecount) July 9, 2023