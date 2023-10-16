Chris Evans Confirms Marriage To Alba Baptista, Reveals They Had Two Weddings

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Chris Evans showed off his wedding band during New York Comic Con on Saturday, where he confirmed he was married to actor Alba Baptista.

Evans told audiences that he and Baptista got to celebrate with two “wonderful and beautiful” weddings, exchanging “I do’s” in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and Portugal, the bride’s home country.

“It’s a lot planning a wedding. For those of you who are married, you know it takes a lot out of you,” the “Avengers” alum said of his dual weddings.

“But now that we’re through that, we’ve just been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favourite season. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

Guests at Evans and Baptista’s September wedding in Cape Cod included the groom’s Marvel colleagues, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner, as well as actor John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt.

Last November, People magazine confirmed the relationship, citing sources who said the pair had been dating for “over a year” at that point.

The Portuguese actor is known for the Netflix series Warrior Nun, which she starred in from 2020 to 2022. Baptista also appeared in the chic, historical comedy, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, last year.

Evans, meanwhile, said he’s been pulling back on projects since meeting Baptista.

In an interview with GQ published in September, he admitted acting was “not something that I couldn’t live without.”

“Ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life,” he said. “I have a lot of other interests.”