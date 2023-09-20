Chris Evans via Associated Press

Chris Evans just offered a rare glimpse into life with wife Alba Baptista.

The Captain America star briefly mentioned their romance while telling GQ about his decision to make fewer films in an interview published on Tuesday.

“I haven’t worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely,” he said in the interview, which took place ahead of Chris and Alba’s nuptials earlier this month.

Advertisement

While the Marvel actor said he tried to lighten his workload after retiring from the superhero franchise in 2019, he didn’t realise how demanding his schedule still was until he began dating Alba.

He explained: “My girlfriend that I’ve had for a while, when we began dating...I was like: ‘Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.’ And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We’re living in Atlanta for a year. Get ready.”

That experience was grueling for Chris, who told GQ: “Even when that year was happening. I was like, man, never again.”

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 7: Alba Baptista is seen leaving the Miu Miu Show on March 7, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) MEGA via Getty Images

Advertisement

Chris and Alba’s relationship became public in November 2022, less than a year after he began shooting the romantic adventure Ghosted in Georgia that February.

He was first linked to the Warrior Nun actor at the start of 2022, after fans noticed she was following several of his family members on Instagram.

While Chris insisted that he still loves acting, he admitted being on camera was “not something that I couldn’t live without”.

“Ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life,” he told GQ. “I have a lot of other interests.”

Chris and Alba reportedly tied the knot at his Boston-area home on 9 September.

Though his Marvel days are behind him for now, Chris’ Avengers family was there for the intimate ceremony. According to People, the guest list included Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.