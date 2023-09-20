Chris Evans Names The Film In Back Catalogue That 'Could Have Been Better'

Chris Evans Anthony Harvey via Getty Images

Chris Evans has confessed that his latest film Ghosted “could have been better”.

The Captain America star is aware of the negative reviews of his Apple TV+ romantic action film and addressed these opinions in an interview with GQ, published on Tuesday.

In the film, Chris plays Cole Turner, who falls for Sadie Rhodes – played by Ana de Armas – who turns out to be a secret agent.

The 42-year-old said Ghosted, which was released back in April, felt like a film he grew up watching but he also observed that he doesn’t really see films like that anymore in Hollywood.

He wondered: “And the question is whether or not audiences have outgrown those types of films.”

GQ writer, Zach Baron, asked the star: “Is that a question you had going into it or coming out of it?”.

“Both,” Chris replied. “I didn’t think audiences had outgrown it prior, and I still don’t think they have, despite the fact – I mean, technically I think we did OK, in terms of viewership.”

According to Deadline, Ghosted has become Apple TV+’s most watched film debut.

The actor is mindful that “critics didn’t like it” – on the review website Rotten Tomatoes, 26% of 116 critics’ reviews are positive.

However, Chris believes “that’s more the fault of the movie as opposed to the appetite of the audience”.

He added: “I think the appetite’s there, if it’s done properly. We could have been better.”

