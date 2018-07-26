Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome was dragged off his bike by a French policeman shortly after finishing stage 17 on Wednesday, in an incident that resulted in an angry exchange.

The gendarme grabbed the 33-year-old Team Sky rider by the arm after reportedly mistaking him for a fan. Froome responded with a “fuck you”.

Froome was not injured in the incident and rode away from the scene. The MailOnline on Thursday dubbed the race, Tour de Farce.