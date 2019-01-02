Millennials applying for a new 26-30 railcard have branded the process an “absolute joke” after some were left in an online queue for as long as two hours.

The new discount cards went on sale at noon on Wednesday, after a trial in March saw 10,000 sell out within hours.

But Transport Secretary Chris Grayling was branded “totally incapable of delivering anything on time” after the high-profile launch was dogged by “disappointing” delays.

The so-called millennial railcards cost £30-a-year and save people aged between 26 and 30 a third off most fares, but they must be downloaded on to a smartphone.