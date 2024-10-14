Strictly Come Dancing Favourite Chris McCausland Fires Back At Alan Sugar After 'Gimmick' Jibe

Chris McCausland and Alan Sugar BBC

Stand-up comedian Chris McCausland has fired back at Alan Sugar following his comments about the current series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Chris – who has made TV history as the first ever blind celebrity to compete on Strictly – and his partner Dianne Buswell have become favourites with viewers during this year’s season thanks to their imaginative routines and the comic’s many scene-stealing one-liners.

Advertisement

During their performance in Saturday night’s live show, in which they danced a Salsa to Men At Work’s Land Down Under, the Apprentice chairman wrote on X: “I don’t know when Strictly Come Dancing [is] going to run out of contestant gimmicks. I would not be surprised if they had a AI mechanical robot next year.”

I don't know when Strictly come dancing are going to run out of contestant gimmicks. I would not be surprised if they had a AI mechanical robot next year. @bbcstrictly — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) October 13, 2024

Responding on Sunday evening, the comedian said: “I am sorry my gimmick offends you oh mighty Lord.”

Riffing on Alan’s famous Apprentice catchphrase, he added the hashtag: “YoureTired.”

I am sorry my gimmick offends you oh mighty Lord. #YoureTired https://t.co/kfs737R0lp — Chris McCausland - New tour on sale now! 🎫 (@chrismccausland) October 13, 2024

I'm an AI robot. https://t.co/k3rds0dSXc — Chris McCausland - New tour on sale now! 🎫 (@chrismccausland) October 13, 2024

Advertisement

Sunday night’s results show saw Chris and Dianne sail through to the next round of the competition after impressing both the judging panel and Strictly viewers with their Salsa.

TV presenter Nick Knowles was sent packing, after landing in the bottom two with pop singer and actor Shayne Ward.

It marked both contestants’ first time in the dance-off, with the judges unanimously voting to save Shayne and his professional partner Nancy Xu, who had actually finished in joint fourth place on the leaderboard during Saturday’s live show.

Morning Live’s resident medical expert Dr Punam Krishan fared less well with the judges, who placed her at the bottom of the leaderboard, though they managed to score enough votes from viewers to save her from the bottom two.