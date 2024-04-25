The audience reaction to Conservative minister Chris Philp. BBC

A Conservative minister has faced ridicule on BBC Question Time for saying: “Rwanda is a different country to Congo, isn’t it?”

Chris Philp was facing questions on the government’s Rwanda deportation plan when a member of the audience from Tottenham, north London, questioned whether relatives from Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) would be sent to the neighbouring African country.

Almost seven million people have been displaced by violence in eastern DRC, one of Africa’s most volatile regions.

Violent clashes have recently escalated between the DRC’s army and Rwandan-backed M23 Tutsi-led rebels in eastern Congo.

On the broadcaster’s flagship politics show, the audience member asked if family members fleeing the DRC would be sent to Rwanda given the conflict.

“No, I think there’s an exclusion on people from Rwanda being sent from Rwanda,” replied Philp.

“They’re not from Rwanda, they’re from Congo,” the audience member said back.

Philip seemed puzzled, and then asked: “Well ... Rwanda is a different country of Congo, isn’t it?”

“Yes, it is,” intervened host Fiona Bruce, among others, as some in the audience laughed, and Labour frontbencher Wes Streeting’s eyes said it all.

You can watch the exchange below.

Conservative MP Chris Philp: “Rwanda is a different country to Congo isn’t it?”



I have no words. 😳 #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/qWC6dohveE — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) April 25, 2024

We’re all Wes Streeting when listening to any Tory MP responding to gentle scrutiny…#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/jvbw3gPrAi — David (@Zero_4) April 25, 2024

The Tory MP actually just asked if Congo and Rwanda are separate countries. To a person from Congo. Horrendous. #bbcqt — John Lindsay (Q) (C) 🏴 🇨🇭 (@John_Arab) April 25, 2024

Chris Philp MP: “Congo and Rwanda are different countries, aren’t they?”



Wes Streeting MP: 👀👀👀



Audience members: 🤦🏻♀️



Unbelievable scenes in Tottenham. #BBCQT #RwandaBill #GeneralElectionN0W — Shelley (@ShelleyWhitmore) April 25, 2024

Legislation underpinning the immigration crackdown finally made it through a parliamentary stalemate this week that has caused months of delay to Rishi Sunak’s flagship Rwanda policy.

Britain and Rwanda signed a deal almost two years ago that would see migrants who cross the English Channel in small boats sent to the east African country, where they would remain permanently. So far, no migrant has been sent to Rwanda under the agreement.