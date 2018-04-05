Labour MP Chris Williamson Tells RT Tories Using Salisbury Poisoning As 'Smokescreen'

Labour MP Chris Williamson has claimed Tory ministers are using the Salisbury nerve agent attack “as a smokescreen” to mask their domestic problems.

In an interview with the Kremlin-funded broadcaster RT, the former frontbencher said Government had used the incident as a “diversion tactic” and “not so much as a smoking gun but as a smoke screen.”

Williamson, who was appearing on RT after Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell asked Labour MPs to stop, added the diplomatic row with Russia over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal was “very convenient for the Government” as ministers had been under pressure over Brexit and austerity.

The former frontbencher said Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had “egg on his face” and had “raced ahead of the evidence”.

Fellow Labour MP John Woodcock was quick to hit out at Williamson over the interview, saying his colleague “appears to believe he belongs to the wrong country”.