Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Has No Time For Fancy Dress Gender Boundaries And She’s Not The Only One

Toddlers have a wonderful habit of surprising their parents, as Chrissy Teigen found when she planned to share a moment of female empowerment with her daughter Luna.
The two-year-old was dressed in a tutu and when Teigen gave her a new astronaut fancy dress outfit, she responded in a way that showed toddlers will not be bound by gender stereotypes.
“I thought I was going to have this incredible female empowerment moment where Luna ripped her tutu off and replaced it with her space suit but sometimes a girl wants to be both,” Teigen tweeted.
Teigen’s tweet had more than 93,000 likes and nearly 7,000 comments from people who loved the ballerina-astronaut combo. Many enjoyed the sentiment of “a girl can be both”.
In response, parents shared pictures and anecdotes of their own daughters who had defied stereotypical gender boundaries in their inventive dress up.
And others sent photos of their daughters enjoying their spacesuits.
They rock.
Teigen and her husband John Legend also have a baby son called Miles who was born on 21 May.