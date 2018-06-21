Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Has No Time For Fancy Dress Gender Boundaries And She’s Not The Only One

Toddlers have a wonderful habit of surprising their parents, as Chrissy Teigen found when she planned to share a moment of female empowerment with her daughter Luna.

The two-year-old was dressed in a tutu and when Teigen gave her a new astronaut fancy dress outfit, she responded in a way that showed toddlers will not be bound by gender stereotypes.

“I thought I was going to have this incredible female empowerment moment where Luna ripped her tutu off and replaced it with her space suit but sometimes a girl wants to be both,” Teigen tweeted.