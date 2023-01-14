Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome New Baby: 'What A Blessed Day'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed a new baby, the singer has announced.

According to People magazine, the Ordinary People hitmaker told fans at a private concert on Friday that Chrissy had given birth to “the little baby this morning”.

He added: “What a blessed day,” and said that while he “didn’t get a lot

of sleep” he “felt energised”.

The couple – who married in 2013 and are parents to son Miles, four, and daughter, Luna, six – announced they were expecting again back in August, two years after they experienced a pregnancy loss of a child they named Jack.

Speaking previously about getting pregnant again after the loss of Jack, Chrissy said (via People): “Since we did IVF, we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant. I told [the children] very, very early.

“They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy’s belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that’s happened before.

“They’ve been excited for a long time. I feel like this is going to be

the longest pregnancy to them because they’ve known since the day. But

they’ve been really very excited.”