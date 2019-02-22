Is Chrissy Teigen Going To Be Princess Beatrice's New Godmother?

Chrissy Teigen has found herself with a potential new title of Princess Beatrice’s godmother – and we’re just as excited as you are.
Teigen tweeted that she loved the name “Bea”, writing: “It’s such an adorable name – someone name their kid Bea please, I am not ready for another daughter and John says no more dogs. I will be their godparent.”
Many people on Twitter replied to Teigen with snaps of kids they knew who were called Bea...
But nothing could top the actual Princess Beatrice replying to Teigen. “I would adore to be your god daughter,” wrote the royal. And that’s despite the fact that Bea already has five godparents of her own.
Wow-ee.
As you can imagine, Teigen was ridiculously surprised by the reply:
And everyone else was just as shocked...
We all want to see the photos when they meet up.