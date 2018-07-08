Chrissy Teigen Breastfeeding Her 'Twins' Is The Hilarious Photo You Need To See Today

Chrissy Teigen never fails to amuse us with her down-to-earth, comical posts about motherhood. The 32-year-old, who is mum to one-month-old Miles and two-year-old Luna with her husband John Legend, posted a photo of her breastfeeding her son outside in the garden.

Trying to multi-task and appease her daughter at the same time, Teigen also found herself agreeing to “breastfeed” Luna’s doll at the same time. “Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now,” she captioned the shot.