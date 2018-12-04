Chrissy Teigen's Cute Son Rocks A Helmet – And Other Kids Do Too

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that her son, six-month-old Miles, will be wearing a plastic helmet to correct his flat skull.

“Please don’t feel bad for him,” she wrote on Instagram. “He is a happy bug.”

Miles, younger brother to two-year-old Luna, has plagiocephaly. Also known as “flat head syndrome”, plagiocephaly is extremely common, with one in five babies being affected by it in some way. It is generally caused by lying in one position for too long, but factors like a premature birth (when the skull is softer) can also affect it.

It usually self-corrects as babies’ skulls develop and they start moving their heads more, but occasionally treatment is necessary.

