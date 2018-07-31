'This Is My New Body': Chrissy Teigen Shares Video Of Stretch Marks After Having Second Baby

Chrissy Teigen is renowned for being hilariously honest on social media, but now she has gone one step further and shared a video of her post-pregnancy body while on holiday with her family.
The mother-of-two, who gave birth to her second child on 7 June, posted the video of her stomach in a bikini to her Twitter with the caption: “Mom bod alert.”
Featuring stretch marks (and some mosquito bites from her time in Bali) the video has attracted lots of praise from fans and fellow mothers for being ‘real’.
”I guess these just aren’t gonna go away [the stretch marks], this is my new body,” she says, speaking to the camera.
The 32-year-old, who is married to singer John Legend, then posted a series of follow up tweets, explaining her reason for sharing the video so publicly.
She said, although she is happy that other people are “proud to show off” their “killer bodies” on Instagram, it means that “regular ol’ bodies” get forgotten.
And is also quick to clarify that this isn’t an act of body confidence and shouldn’t be seen as such, because she is “super insecure”.
She just felt compelled to share to help other people in her position.
And it had the desired effect, with lots of mums replying and saying that they had been comforted by seeing Teigen’s body in this way.
And even women who haven’t had children were quick to support Teigen’s message.
Teigen also shared a photograph of herself and her husband John in bikini bottoms.
Teigen has previously spoken about how much she enjoyed having grey hair.
She said on Twitter: “I have a skunk like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it. My Cruella dreams are coming true!”