'This Is My New Body': Chrissy Teigen Shares Video Of Stretch Marks After Having Second Baby

Chrissy Teigen is renowned for being hilariously honest on social media, but now she has gone one step further and shared a video of her post-pregnancy body while on holiday with her family.

The mother-of-two, who gave birth to her second child on 7 June, posted the video of her stomach in a bikini to her Twitter with the caption: “Mom bod alert.”

Featuring stretch marks (and some mosquito bites from her time in Bali) the video has attracted lots of praise from fans and fellow mothers for being ‘real’.