Emmy-winning actor Christina Applegate has revealed she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Christina shared the news with her Twitter followers on Tuesday morning, explaining that she was diagnosed earlier in the year. “Hi friends,” she began. “A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. “It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

She then followed this up with a second tweet, which read: “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing.”

As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

Multiple sclerosis is believed to be an autoimmune disease that affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms can include problems with vision, balance or coordination.

Mike Coppola via Getty Images Christina Applegate pictured in January 2020