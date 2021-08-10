Emmy-winning actor Christina Applegate has revealed she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Christina shared the news with her Twitter followers on Tuesday morning, explaining that she was diagnosed earlier in the year.
“Hi friends,” she began. “A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.
“It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”
She then followed this up with a second tweet, which read: “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing.”
Multiple sclerosis is believed to be an autoimmune disease that affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord.
Symptoms can include problems with vision, balance or coordination.
Christina rose to fame as a teenager in the late 1980s, when she played Kelly Bundy in the US sitcom Married With Children.
Since then, she’s appeared in films like The Sweetest Thing, Anchorman and Bad Moms, as well as the sitcom Samantha Who?.
She also played Rachel’s sister Amy in two episodes of Friends, for which she won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series.
More recently, she can be seen in Netflix’s dark comedy Dead To Me, for which she also earned two Emmy nominations.
The third and final season of Dead To Me was confirmed to be in the works last year.