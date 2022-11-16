Christina Applegate Accepts Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star In Tears: 'I Love You Guys So Much'

Christina Applegate cries while thanking her 11-year-old daughter Sadie at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

“This day means more to me than you can possibly imagine,” the actor said during her speech.

“I don’t say that I have friends — I have family. These people take care of me. They take care of me every day of my life, and without them I don’t know what I would do.”

Christina also thanked her “gorgeous” fans in attendance. “Every single one of you,” she said. “I love you guys so much.”

Her Married… With Children co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino, as well as her Dead To Me co-star Linda Cardellini and creator Liz Feldman, gave speeches before her. With a quavering voice, Katy assured Christina: “You are not alone. We’re all here.”

Christina tweeted in October that “walking sticks are now part of my new normal” and shared photos of various canes she had purchased, writing: “Stay tuned to see which make the cut.” She was just as cheeky at the podium, but teared up while thanking her daughter.

“The most important person in this world is my daughter,” she said. “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting. I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school. … Thank you for standing by me through all of this.”

Applegate poses with her Walk of Fame star on Monday. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

The actor, who was barefoot during the ceremony, later tweeted that shoes can cause pain or imbalance to many who are dealing with MS. Christina was reportedly set to be honoured in 2020 until the pandemic hit, only to be diagnosed in April 2021. She insisted on filming the third Dead To Me season, nonetheless.

“I got diagnosed while we were working,” ashe told Variety last week. “I had to call everybody and be like, ‘I have multiple sclerosis, guys.’ Like, what the fuck! And then it was all about kind of learning — all of us learning — what I was going to be capable of doing.”