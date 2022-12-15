Life
Still Stuck On What To Get Dad For Christmas? Here Are 16 Last-Minute Gift Ideas

Because he really doesn't need any more socks.

This guide should help take some of the stress out of sorting Dad's gift
I’m not being funny, but what exactly is one supposed to get their Dad for Christmas if his slippers are still going strong, his sock drawer is at maximum capacity, and he doesn’t have room in the cupboard for another bottle of booze?

Always the most stressful gift to source, it really just doesn’t help that Dads never seem to want anything in particular.

So, to help inspire you on your search, we’ve done the work and pulled together a selection of gifts that we reckon your favourite father figure would love to unwrap this festive season.

1
John Lewis
This bestselling aromatic aftershave
If they're an aftershave collector then you can never go wrong with the classic DIOR Sauvage. It comes in different sizes too, which is perfect if you're shopping on a budget.
£90 from John Lewis & Partners
2
Amazon
This bedside organiser will help him keep his belongings organised
In my experience, Dads often seem to love the more practical presents. So, I reckon you can't go wrong with this bedside organiser that's got a specific slot for his phone, as well as other handy storage areas.
£40.99 from Amazon
3
John Lewis
This insulated travel cup will be great for his commute to work
If your Dad is always in a rush in the mornings, then get him this double-wall insulated travel cup that'll keep his coffee fresh while he's on-the-go. It's currently available in five different colours.
£30 from John Lewis & Partners
4
Amazon
A mug that'll ensure he never forgets your greatness
If you've got a Dad who loves something with a bit of humour, then this mug would make a brilliant stocking filler.
£11.99 from Amazon
5
Not On The High Street
This custom relaxation gift set will help Dad relax
With this set, you can build your Dad a custom kit made up of the kind of grooming and relaxation products you reckon he'd enjoy most.
£20 from Not On The High Street
6
Not On The High Street
A gorgeous leather wallet that's embossed with his initials
Handcrafted from hard-wearing buffalo leather, this bifold wallet will make a useful yet thoughtful gift. Plus, you can pick where you want his initials embossed, as well as the colour of the ink used.
£26.95 from Not On The High Street
7
Not On The High Street
Or this personalised wash bag in a similar style
And if they're after something a little bigger, how about this embroidered wash bag? It'll have space for all his lotions and potions, and the personalisation makes it feel like an extra special gift.
£32 from Not On The High Street
8
Amazon
A selection of herbal teas for the Dad who loves a brew
If your Dad enjoys a herbal tea, then this gift set is bound to introduce him to loads of new and exciting flavours. There are 45 sachets in total, and nine unique tea flavours to try.
£14 from Amazon
9
Not On The High Street
This personalised glove will impress any golfer
Frequent golfers will definitely enjoy using a stylish glove that's been embroidered with their initials. Just make sure you know whether he needs a left or right handed one.
£25 from Not On The High Street
10
Amazon
This mug will make a Star Wars fan smile
If they're a Star Wars fan, then I'd argue that this Yoda mug is actually quite an essential gift.
£7.99 from Amazon
11
Amazon
A green-fingered Dad will love this sack of vegetable seeds
Inside this bag, your Dad will find 21 different types of vegetable seeds — ranging from carrot and cabbage, to swiss chard and rocket.
£12.99 from Amazon
12
Amazon
This handy massager has a whole range of benefits
Helping to relieve stress, improve blood circulation, and even relieve pain caused by exercise or plantar fasciitis, Dad will definitely get lots of use out of this massage roller.
£19.99 from Amazon
13
Amazon
This sentimental print that sums up how much he means
If Dad is into his Scrabble, then you can bet that this loving framed print will pull on his heart strings.
£19.99 from Amazon
14
Amazon
A hot sauce set for a Dad who can handle his spice
This bestselling gift set includes four different hot sauces, and would make the perfect gift for the Dad who's always adding extra chillies to his meals.
£19.99 from Amazon
15
Not On The High Street
This multi-functional faux leather phone case
This clever phone case has a cash pouch, card slots, and can even turn into a handy stand for when you're watching videos. Plus, it can be customised with his name on the front, as well as a thoughtful message on the inside cover.
£29.95 from Not On The High Street
16
Amazon
This lantern tool kit is a great buy for the outdoorsy Dad
If he loves a fishing or camping trip, this multi-purpose kit will definitely come in handy. It contains lots of essential tools, and also doubles as a lantern. Handy, right?
£32.99 from Amazon
