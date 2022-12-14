We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.



My family can always count on me being one of the first to drop my Christmas list – complete with handy links and images – into the Whatsapp group chat. And usually, my ideas are quickly syphoned off to great aunts and grandparents, who are understandably pretty clueless about what to get a twentysomething.



People like my partner and parents generally have to go it alone when it comes find me something special. But thankfully for them — my list is not the be-all and end-all! From luxurious candles to cult-favourite eyeshadow palettes, there are loads of fail-safe gifts out there that almost any adult woman would be very happy to receive.



So, consider this your bumper-guide of great gifts for the marvellous millennial woman in your life who enjoys curating an aesthetic home, being super cosy, having far too many skincare products, and looking like she’s got her sh*t together (when she most definitely hasn’t).