18 Lush Christmas Presents The Woman In Your Life Actually Wants

Buy her stuff she'd treat herself to if she could – and you'll can't really go wrong.

Shopping Writer

Mixed Retailers
My family can always count on me being one of the first to drop my Christmas list – complete with handy links and images – into the Whatsapp group chat. And usually, my ideas are quickly syphoned off to great aunts and grandparents, who are understandably pretty clueless about what to get a twentysomething.

People like my partner and parents generally have to go it alone when it comes find me something special. But thankfully for them — my list is not the be-all and end-all! From luxurious candles to cult-favourite eyeshadow palettes, there are loads of fail-safe gifts out there that almost any adult woman would be very happy to receive.

So, consider this your bumper-guide of great gifts for the marvellous millennial woman in your life who enjoys curating an aesthetic home, being super cosy, having far too many skincare products, and looking like she’s got her sh*t together (when she most definitely hasn’t).

I’m by no means saying we’re all the same, but…

1
UGG
Swap her well-worn slippers for a luxurious pair of UGG ones
When it comes to being comfortable, your favourite lady deserves the very best – so upgrade her slipper-game by treating her to a pair of UGGs. With their fluffy sheepskin collar, plush wool lining, and suede cast, you can bet she’ll never complain about having cold feet again.
£85 from UGG
2
Amazon
Make her long relaxing baths even better by treating her to this bamboo tray
If your lady loves a long and luxurious bath, then help her take it to a new level of indulgence by bringing this bestselling bamboo bath tray into the mix. Water-resistant and easily extendable to fit any tub, it’s got a wine glass holder, a detachable book or tablet rest, a phone stand, a candle holder, and plenty of extra storage space for her favourite products.
£24.99 from Amazon
3
Mejuri
Buy your belle this subtly sentimental necklace that’s suitable for everyday wear
I always find jewellery tricky to include in gift guides, as every person’s taste is so different, but I reckon you’d struggle to find someone who wouldn’t love to unwrap this gorgeous necklace. Featuring two interlinked rings that have been handcrafted in gold vermeil, it just feels like the perfect piece for the main romantic woman in your life.
£128 from Mejuri
4
Amazon
Get a book-lover this emotional bestseller that’s taken TikTok by storm
This heart-wrenching story of love and loss took over #BookTok this year, and will make a winning read for any romantic. A true Colleen Hoover classic, the woman in your life is bound to devour this novel in days — so you may as well pick her up the sequel, too.
£4.50 from Amazon
5
Amazon
This LED mirror would be great for the gal who always does her face on-the-go
Boasting 72 LED lights, and the ability to be used both propped up and flat, this make-up mirror comes with me everywhere. Operated by touch, simply tap the sensor to turn it on or off and swap between the three different colour temperatures, and hold it down to easily adjust the brightness.
£19.54 from Amazon
6
Not On The High Street
Get this customisable 2023 diary for anyone who loves to stay organised
For the woman who’s always writing lists and planning out her daily schedule, a 2023 diary would make a great Christmas present. This one is totally customisable, so you can choose the colour of the book and calligraphy foiling, personalise the cover with her name or initials, and decide whether she’d prefer daily or weekly diary inserts.
£26.95 from Not On The High Street
7
Amazon
Treat the girl who keeps her nails manicured to this luxurious rose hand cream
If she takes regular trips to the nail salon, then get her a tube of the same kind of luxurious cream the manicurist will massage into her hands at the end of each appointment. This rich and protective one provides lasting hydration, restores smoothness, and has a relaxing rose scent.
£39.70 from Amazon
8
Amazon
If she loves to cook, then she most definitely has her eye on an air fryer
Capable of frying food with less fat, and in record time, air fryers have taken social media by storm in 2022. Whether she’s an experimental chef always on the look-out for new ways of whipping up a meal, or a health-conscious cook after an oil-free approach to some of her favourite meals, this genius kitchen appliance is sure to become a staple.
£99.99 from Amazon
9
LOOKFANTASTIC
Up her candle game with this earthy and seductive Jo Malone scent
You just can’t go wrong with a good candle — especially if it’s Jo Malone’s famous Pomegranate Noir. With its sweet and tangy top notes of ruby-rich pomegranate, raspberry, and plum juice, hints of sensual and floral lily, and base notes of exotic and spicy guaiac wood, it’s the ultimate earthy and seductive scent.
£55 from LOOKFANTASTIC
10
John Lewis & Partners
Let her craft her very own dream bookends with this brilliant pottery kit
Is she meticulous about what gets the honour of being displayed on her shelves? Same! So these Sculpd pottery kits were my best discovery of 2022, as they contain everything you need to completely craft your own home decor pieces. This one will let the picky Pinterest Queen in your life design and build the bookends of her dreams!
£31.20 from John Lewis & Partners
11
Amazon
If she loves jewellery, then this portable organiser is a great stocking filler
Suitable to display on a shelf, and packing away into a suitcase when she’s off on holiday, this travel-friendly organiser is just what your girl needs if she loves her jewellery. Chic yet practical, it’s got six ring rolls, three necklace hooks, four divided compartments, an elastic pocket, and a zipped pocket.
£10.19 from Amazon
12
Oliver Bonas
Give her the gift of a sensational smelling home thanks to this electric diffuser
Boasting a contemporary ridged ceramic cover, and multiple coloured light settings to choose from, it’s no surprise that this electric diffuser is so popular. A step up from your classic reed diffuser, once she’s added her chosen essential oils and set the timer, she can sit back and relax as her home is infused with the diffuser’s marvellous mist.
£45 from Oliver Bonas
13
Amazon
Treat someone who’s always taking pictures to a polaroid camera
My boyfriend got me this polaroid camera for Christmas last year, and it is genuinely one of the best presents I’ve ever received. It’s so nice to actually have physical copies of your photos — but using the Notes app on an iPhone, you can also easily scan them in as digital copies, too.
£99 from Amazon
14
La Redoute
Give a set of LED candles to a lover of aesthetic ambient lighting
If she’s constantly burning through candles — or is always forgetting to blow them out before she leaves the house — then this set of three LED ones will truly change her life. They actually look really realistic, and I love that their amber wax gives them a far more rustic feel.
£18 from La Redoute
15
Amazon
Get a design-obsessed gal the perfect coffee table book
I’d honestly say I put some kind of coffee table book in my Amazon basket at least once a month, but end up chickening out because they just seem like quite a luxurious expense. So I reckon this gorgeous — yet relatively affordable — option would be a really welcome gift for any fellow lover of all things interior design.
£24.29 from Amazon
16
Oodie
Trust an Oodie to keep your cosy Queen warm this winter
Crafted to be the ultimate cuddly-soft item of clothing, this bestselling wearable hooded blanket is lined with a warm sherpa fleecing, and designed to be roughly 6XL in hoodie sizing. If she lives in loungewear and cosy clothes, then she’s gonna love her Oodie.
£64 (was £89) from Oodie
17
Amazon
Get her a weighted blanket if she gets anxious or struggles with sleep
The perfect gift for anyone with an overactive mind, sleeping under a weighted blanket helps the user feel safe and secure, calms the nervous system, and boosts their body’s production of the feel-good hormone serotonin. This one comes in loads of different sizes and weights, is made from 100% cotton, and has absolutely phenomenal reviews.
£32.99 from Amazon
18
LOOKFANTASTIC
Buy the gal who’s always lathered in body cream this bestselling one
Any woman on social media will have heard of this cult-famous body cream. And if she doesn’t have it already, it’s probably only because it’s pretty pricey! Leaving skin smooth and firm, and boasting a glorious scent, it would make such a lovely gift for any woman who’s into her lotions and potions.
£36.80 (was £46) from LOOKFANTASTIC
