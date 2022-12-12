Life
ChristmasshoppingMoney & workGift Guides

13 Under-A-Tenner Gifts For The Office Secret Santa That Actually Aren’t S**t

Because nobody needs another mug.

Shopping Writer

Office Secret Santa ideas
HuffPost
Office Secret Santa ideas

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Out of all the Christmas gifts I have to buy, I definitely find choosing something for my work Secret Santa the hardest. From the tight budget restrictions, to the fact that I always seem to end up getting someone who I have little to do with, it’s just a surprisingly stressful gift to sort out. This year, I’m determined to actually ace it — regardless of how well I know the colleague I end up getting!

After a thorough search of the web, I’m pretty confident that there’s sure to be something in this list that’ll work for every kind of colleague — whether they love a good cuppa, hate desk clutter, or could simply do with a bit of de-stressing. And best of all, I’ve made sure to stick to a strict £10 budget.

1
Amazon
Buy the person who’s always losing their ID card a funky lanyard
There’s always someone who constantly misplaces their ID card – so if that person is your Secret Santa, getting them this lanyard will undoubtedly save them some serious hassle with security.
£7.99 from Amazon
2
Not On The High Street
These personalised leather labels will stop any office charger stealing
Everyone’s got someone in their office who’s always losing their cables — so if that person is who you’ve got for Secret Santa, then get them these personalised leather labels for their chargers. You get two labels in a pack, and can also customise their colour and font.
£10 from Not On The High Street
3
Oliver Bonas
Get the coworker who loves a cuppa this funny tea bell
For the person in your team who always responds with “ooo yes please” when you ask if anyone else wants a cuppa, this gorgeous hotel-style service bell will definitely make them chuckle. I love its gorgeous teal blue colour, and glamorous art deco vibe.
£5 from Oliver Bonas
4
Not On The High Street
Buy the office bookworm this thoughtful personalised bookmark
On quieter days, I really enjoy reading my book on my lunch break — so I’d definitely appreciate receiving this pretty corner bookmark as a gift. It comes in a gorgeous red and leopard print, and can be personalised to include a name or initials in a pretty gold font.
£9.50 from Not On The High Street
5
Amazon
This cosy foot warmer is the perfect gift for that coworker who’s always cold
Whether they’re always wrapped in a blanket on video calls, or wearing their coat in the office, someone who really feels the cold is sure to appreciate this cosy foot warmer that they can discreetly use under their desk.
£9.95 from Amazon
6
Amazon
Treat a plant lover to this bonsai tree set they can grow on their desk
This bestselling kit contains everything needed to grow Silver Birch, Red Maple, and Mountain Pine bonsai trees, and will make a great addition to the desk of that colleague who’s house is filled with plants.
£7.09 from Amazon
7
Amazon
Get this phone stand for someone who’s always watching videos
Whether they like to sit at their desk watching TikTok videos at lunch, or frequently use their phone camera to redo their makeup before heading out for after work drinks, this phone stand is sure to go down a treat with that colleague who’s always got their phone close by.
£7.99 from Amazon
8
ASOS
Buy a smartphone light for the resident selfie-taker on team nights out
We’ve all got someone in our team who insists on taking ‘team selfies’ in the poorly-lit bars we go to for after work drinks. This clip-on ring light will help them finally get some pictures that you actually don’t mind re-sharing on your Instagram story.
£10 from ASOS
9
John Lewis & Partners
Treat a coffee lover to this chic Christmas tree ornament
This cute ornament is ideal for that coworker who you’ll never catch drinking the office’s instant coffee, and instead makes regular coffee runs to their favourite cafe down the road. With its retro design, and pastel pink finish, it’ll make a suitably aesthetic addition to their tree.
£9.60 from John Lewis & Partners
10
Amazon
Buy this mini desktop punch bag for the teammate who’s always stressed
This desktop boxing set is the ideal gift for that colleague who always ends up dealing with work-related drama. It comes with a mini punching bag with a suction cup base, two tiny boxing gloves for their pointer fingers, and a small book of basic finger boxing moves.
£7.63 from Amazon
11
Amazon
Gift a colleague who loves getting in the festive spirit this set of ornaments
If your Secret Santa can always be counted on to partake in any after work drinks, then get them this suitably boozy set of four bottle-shaped Christmas tree ornaments. There’s whisky, gin, prosecco, and red wine — and they’re all suitably festive and sparkly.
£9.49 from Amazon
12
Amazon
Buy the colleague who hates clutter this countertop bin
For the colleague who can’t stand a messy workspace, this mini bin would make a genuinely useful addition to their desk. Plus, if they’d prefer to use it as more of a storage caddy, then it would make the perfect spot for hiding snacks and stationery.
£9.99 from Amazon
13
Etsy
But when in doubt, you really can’t go wrong with a monogram tree decoration
If you still really don’t know what to get your Secret Santa, then I reckon this tree decoration is a fail-safe solution. Painted in a suitably festive red colour, and hung from a gold string, these handmade clay initial decorations will look gorgeous on any Christmas tree.
£6 from Etsy
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction